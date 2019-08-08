The O.T. Preview: 2019 Yazoo County Panthers

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) — Just two years removed from a state runner up finish, the Panthers’ goal is to make it back to the title game – and this time win it.

Head coach Robert Dobbs’ squad has plenty of playmakers on both sides of the ball, including senior Kory Gainwell who rushed for over 1,000 yards last season. Fellow seniors Alfonso Ray and Corey Rucker, who transferred in for their last season, will also be key contributors for the Panthers.

“We’re just a typical hard-nosed tough playing Yazoo County football team,” Dobbs said. “We believe in being real physical. In the past we relied a lot on the run. But, you know, hopefully this year we can mix it up and be at least 50-50…just be able to give the ball to the guys in space where they can make plays.”

Yazoo County kicks off the season at Kosciusko, Thursday August 22nd at 7 pm.