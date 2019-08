RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Ridgeland opens Region 2-5A play with a win over Canton.

Ridgeland trailed 21-17 at halftime, but scored the first 14 points of the second half to hang on and win 38-35.

Click the video above for highlights.

Don’t forget to watch The O.T. every Friday night at 10:!5 on WJTV 12.