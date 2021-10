JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - Families of gun violence victims met with the state's U.S. Attorney and FBI investigators in Jackson on Thursday. They want answers after the death of their loved ones.

Some of the families recently lost their loved ones. As for others, it's been months and they still have no answers. They praised Jackson City Councilman Kenneth Stokes for arranging the meetings with the federal agencies. They said the meetings gave them hope that one day they will get justice.