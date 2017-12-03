Skip to content
WJTV
Jackson/Hawkins
72°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
National
Top Stories
Jackson woman brings awareness to World Vitiligo Day
Top Stories
Police: Man shoots woman’s baby in head after she rejects him
Top Stories
American Red Cross gets ready for hurricanes
Woman kills cobra with shovel on her patio
Shooter, robber of 70-year-old watermelon vendor is in custody
Man dies in fire
Politics
Mississippi Insight
Election
Washington-DC
Newsfeed Now
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Interactive Radar
Operation Tornado
The Sports Zone
Brave Reporter
Pine Belt News
CW
Watch Live
Live Cameras
Living Local
Comic Con
Living Local Videos
Focused on Mississippi
MS Most Wanted
Focused on Mental Health
Focused On Fitness
Pet of The Week
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
The O.T.
Ole Miss and Mississippi State lose commitments from top recruits
2A North Final: Scott Central 27, Calhoun City 0
6A North Final: Horn Lake 16, Madison Central 7
6A South Final: Oak Grove 21, Brandon 10
ACCS wins MAIS AAA Championship
More The O.T. Headlines
NW Rankin alums coaching at alma mater
Clinton beats Murrah 35-12
Mississippi roster for Mississippi/Alabama All-Star game released
Provine’s Russell receives Under Armour All-America jersey
The O.T.: Ridgeland 38, Canton 35
The O.T.: MRA 59, St. Stanislaus 14
Sports Zone Preview: Ride Along with Ricky Black
North shuts out South in Bernard Blackwell All-Star Game
Terrell’s kick for dad
Jefferson Davis County beats Yazoo County in 3A Championship