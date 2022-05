BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – It will be a battle for Rankin when Northwest Rankin and Brandon square of this Friday.

The two baseball squads will be playing for a chance to go to the 6A State Championship.

Behind strong pitching from both teams, many expect this series to be as exciting as they come.

This series is a best-of-3-series.

Game 1 is Friday at 7 p.m. at Brandon.