JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – This Friday a group of women are set to make history on the high school football field.
A full women crew will ref the game between Cleveland Central and Murrah High School at Forest Hill.
Sports Zone 12’s David Edelstein goes deeper into the amazing moment with the 8 refs in the video above.
List of women reffing the game:
R – Adrienne Barnes
U – Sarah Fleming
HL- Sherri Vaughans
LJ – Fran Adams
SJ – Felicia Davis
FJ – Alona Alexander
BJ- Dominique Sutton
Clock – Phylicia Cotten
ECO – Constance Clark