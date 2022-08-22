JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – This Friday a group of women are set to make history on the high school football field.

A full women crew will ref the game between Cleveland Central and Murrah High School at Forest Hill.

Sports Zone 12’s David Edelstein goes deeper into the amazing moment with the 8 refs in the video above.

List of women reffing the game:

R – Adrienne Barnes

U – Sarah Fleming

HL- Sherri Vaughans

LJ – Fran Adams

SJ – Felicia Davis

FJ – Alona Alexander

BJ- Dominique Sutton

Clock – Phylicia Cotten

ECO – Constance Clark