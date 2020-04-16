Brandon softball head coach reacts to canceled season

BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) — The MHSAA Executive Committee voted Wednesday to scratch the remainder of the season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Off season activities are also postponed until at least June 1st. Heartbreaking news, especially for teams like undefeated Brandon softball, with seven seniors poised to make a run at a state championship.

“Our last game [March 13] we played DeSoto Central which is who we played last year for the state championship and it was a very close ball game and we scored in the bottom of the 6th to go ahead of them one to nothing and we ended up beating them one to nothing. So, that is how we finished our season,” head coach Heidi Hill said via Facetime.

“They are probably one of the best groups I ever had, to have that taken away, it’s very tough because we’ll never get that time back.”

The MHSAA decision comes after Governor Tate Reeves announced all public schools will be closed for the rest of the 2019-20 academic year.