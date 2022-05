GALLMAN, Miss. (WJTV)- Both Brookhaven Academy and Copiah Academy dropped game 1 of their series.

Both teams were able to rebound in game 2 and 3 versus their opponent.

Scores:

Game 2: Madison St. Joe 0 vs. Brookhaven Academy 10

Game 3: Madison St. Joe 5 vs. Brookhaven Academy 15

Game 2: Columbia Academy 1 vs. Copiah Academy 11

Game 3: Columbia Academy 4 vs. Copiah Academy 13

Brookhaven Academy and Copiah Academy will play each other in the next round.