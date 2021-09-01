Football game canceled between Wilkinson Co., Amite Co. due to storm damage

AMITE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with Wilkinson County High School announced on Wednesday the football game against Amite County High School has been canceled due to storm damage from Hurricane Ida.

The Wildcats were scheduled to host the rival Friday night, according to the Natchez Democrat. Hurricane Ida left damage in Amite County, leaving students without electricity and food.

According to Wilkinson County principal Derek Morgan, Amite County officials called Tuesday to forfeit the game resulting in an official win for Wilkinson County.

Amite County students are set to return to school Tuesday, September 7.