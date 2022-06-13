Four Madison-Ridgeland Academy runners are set to compete in the Nike Outdoor Nationals on Friday.

Senior (and LSU track commit) Kennedi Sanders, senior Cameron Covey, junior (and Ole Miss women’s soccer commit) Evie Ewing and Rivers Godwin qualified for the mixed mile relay in March. They say they went to the qualifiers as a practice/tune up for their upcoming spring seasons.

The team needed a three-minute 45-second or better time to qualify. They ran the mile relay in three minutes 44.53 seconds, said 11th-year head coach John Weaver. Qualifying by less than half a second, the team says it is excited for the experience of getting to travel to the University of Oregon and compete at Hayward Field, home of multiple NCAA Division I Championships and Olympic Qualifiers.

Weaver says the team is set to compete Friday at 7:00 p.m. Central Time. He says the event will be live streamed and links to those live streams are set to be posted to the MRA social media accounts.