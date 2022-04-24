Germantown High School baseball had a chance to clinch the series win Saturday in the First Round of the 6A State Tournament.

The Mavericks hosted Lewisburg, falling behind, 2-1, in the first inning.

Germantown tied the game at 2 in the second, then took their first lead, 3-2, on a leadoff home run in the fourth by Jacob King.

With bases loaded and a 3-3 tie game in the bottom of the seventh inning, King played hero again with a walk-off single.

Germantown wins, 4-3, to take the series, 2-0, and advances to face Hernando in Round Two.