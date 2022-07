Continuing with Sports Zone 12’s high school football season previews, 12 News takes a look at Kosciusko.

The Whippets flipped their record in 2021 from 3-6 in 2020 to 6-3.

That was good enough to make the playoffs, where Kosciusko lost in the first round.

The team says it plans to make it farther this season, but the young offensive line needs some more attention first.