Hartfield Academy’s Helena Roe signs with Millsaps

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV) — Hartfield Academy standout Helena Roe signed to play college ball at Millsaps.

Roe averaged 13 points, 6 rebounds and 4 blocks per game for the Lady Hawks. She hit the game winning basket in Hartfield girl’s first MAIS state championship.

“For DIII basketball, my height is something that is not really seen,” Roe said. “So, that will work for me really well.. Coach [Justin] LeBlanc was telling me I can play the way I played in high school, in college. Most colleges would try to put me strictly to a post player or guard, but playing at Millsaps I’ll be able to be a combo guard which is a mix of both.”

Millsaps finished this season with a 13-14 overall record under LeBlanc’s 5th season at the helm.