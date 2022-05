Hartfield came out to an early 5-1 lead in the second inning of game one of the first round of the MAIS 6A baseball State Tournament Tuessday.

The Pioneers scored five runs in the top of the 5th inning to take the lead, but the Hawks answered with five of their own runs in the bottom of the same frame.

Parklane made a late comeback attempt against Hartfield, but the Hawks fly away with the victory.