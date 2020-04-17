Jayla Alexander commits to Georgetown

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) — Pearl standout Jayla Alexander announces commitment to Georgetown.

Alexander made the decision to transfer from Ole Miss in March.

The 5-9 guard, played in 30 games for the Rebels last season as a true freshman and finished as the team’s third-leading scorer, averaging 9.5 points per game. Her 39 three-pointers ranked second on the team. She made 19 starts for the Rebels, averaging 31.3 minutes per game.

Alexander helped lead the Lady Pirates to 6A state championship in 2019.