JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Sha’Merial Lacey, a Jim Hill High School student, signed a scholarship to Blue Mountain College for powerlifting. She is the first female ever to do this within the Jackson Public School (JPS) system.

Lacey has been involved with powerlifting since the 10th grade.

“It feels unbelievable, and I’m still not done processing it yet,” she said.

According to Lacey, she has a very close bond with her high school coaches. Her max weight that she’s able to lift is 270 pounds for deadlifts, 250 pounds for squat, and 100 pounds for bench-press.

“Sha’Merial is my backbone. She is really my assistant coach. The success of the team this year is mainly because of Sha’Merial Lacey. She goes and recruits. She is my contact person if I need to express things to the team. I go through her, and she does that for me. She is just a blessing,” said Stanley Spell, powerlifting coach for Jim Hill High School.

Lacey also plans on trying out for softball when she enrolls at Blue Mountain College. She also plans to major in physical therapy.