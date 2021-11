TUESDAY and WEDNESDAY: We stay comfortable the today and tomorrow as a high pressure ridge slowly slides to our east. The increasing moistures means a mixture of sun and clouds and daily afternoon high temperatures in the 70s. Expect mid 70s today, and possibly even the upper 70s on Wednesday. Overnight lows will be in the mid 50s. By Wednesday, the wind will take on a little more of a westerly component, and the humidity will start to rise ahead of an approaching cold front.

LATE WEEK: A cold front will swing through the region Thursday, and this will be our next chance of rain, in what's been a pretty dry November. The front will be connected to a low all the way up in Canada, so any thunderstorm development is likely not to be severe; most will just see showers. Temperatures will be cooler, but not unreasonably so to end the week with highs dipping back into the 60s by Thursday afternoon. Another round of showers is possible next weekend.