TUESDAY: We are still damp and cloudy in the wake of yesterday's storms, with several spots receiving over an inch of rainfall...our wettest day in Jackson since mid August. Temperatures this morning are noticeably cooler in the lower 40s with overcast skies. We don't warm up much today with a high near 50 degrees. There is still a 30% chance for stray showers and light drizzle, mainly south of I-20 through the morning and afternoon as moisture lingers to the south. It will feel like winter with the clouds and unseasonably cool air.

WEDNESDAY: Conditions improve for tomorrow though, with clouds clearing around sunrise. So Wednesday will feature mostly sunny skies and temperatures will warm up a bit too. Highs will be near seasonable levels in the low to middle 60s. Tomorrow will likely be our only dry day this week!