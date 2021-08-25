Natchez, Wilson County High football game canceled for Friday

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – The Wilkinson County High School’s football game against Natchez High School on Friday has been canceled, according to Mississippi High School Activities Association (MHSAA).

The Natchez Democrat reported this would have been the two schools’ season opener, but Wilkinson County High head football coach said that the school had to transition to virtual learning.

Rickey Neaves, MHSAA Executive Director, said they have a rule barring schools who are 100 percent in virtual instruction from competing in athletic competitions. Schools have to forfeit the contests they miss.

“The reasoning is that if you can not go to school and are 100 percent virtual, we can not see how you can not go to school and still play games,” Neaves said. “Virtual schools and virtual students are ineligible from competing in games. There is no change to the virtual part of it.”

Natchez High School is contacting anyone who purchased tickets to their season opener by email.