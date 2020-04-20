Breaking News
North Pike’s Alijah Martin verbally commits to FAU

SUMMIT, Miss. (WJTV) — North Pike standout Alijah Martin verbally commits to FAU, he made the announcement via social media Monday.

The Dandy Dozen averaged 25.4 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 3.4 steals per game for the Jaguars. He was named MVP of the Mississippi-Alabama All-Star basketball game.

Martin chose FAU over Southern Miss and Tulane. He also decided to play basketball over football at the collegiate level. As the starting quarterback for North Pike, he threw for 2,152 yards and 20 touchdowns his senior season. He rushed for another 1,368 yards, 13 scores on 159 carries.

Florida Atlantic finished the season with a 17-15 overall record under head coach Dusty May.

