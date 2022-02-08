HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Presbyterian Christian School (PCS) named Coach Matt Caldwell as the school’s new head football coach.

Prior to his new position, Caldwell was the offensive coordinator/offensive line coach at PCS. He is a Mississippi State University graduate and has a coaching record of 194-113, 21 playoff appearances and two state championships.

He has also received awards like Athletic Director of the Year (2020, 2014), National Football Foundation’s Gulf Coast Chapter’s Coach of the Year (2019) and other Regional and MAC Coaching Staff of the Year awards (2014, 2013, 2012, 2007, 2006, and 2002).

“Football is a lot of fun and a unique tool to build character, but building up men for a life of godliness, faithfulness and success is the real win,” said Caldwell.