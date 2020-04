PETAL, Miss. (WJTV) — Petal shooting guard Treylan Smith has verbally committed to Mississippi Valley State.

Smith averaged 19.7 points and 7.4 rebounds per game for the Panthers, helping lead them to a 17-8 record and the 5A quarterfinals. The two-time Dandy Dozen said via Twitter he’s “110% committed to Coach [Lindsey] Hunter.”

110% Committed to Coach Hunter at The University of Mississippi Valley. Thank you to all the coaches that have recruited during this process!!! 4✌🏾❤️ pic.twitter.com/VFBTKqKzab — Treylan Smith (@treylansmith2) April 11, 2020

He was selected to play in the 2020 Mississippi-Alabama All-Star game.