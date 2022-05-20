HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Sacred Heart Catholic School named a new Director of Athletics and Assistant Director of Athletics.

Wayne Pittman will serve as the school’s new Director of Athletics. He has 14 years of experience as a teacher and coach from several local schools. He also has 16 years of administration at Petal High School. He earned his undergraduate degree from The University of Southern Mississippi and his Masters in Education Leadership from William Carey University. Pittman was begin his new role on June 1, 2022.

Drew Dewease was also named the school’s Assistant Director of Athletics. He has nine years of coaching experience and assisted athletics this past year with eligibility and scheduling needs.

The two will oversee 17 athletic teams, a 20-acre athletic complex and requirement as a 2A classification school in the Mississippi High School Activities Association (MHSAA).