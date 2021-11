WEEKEND FORECAST: On Saturday, a weak disturbance will approach from our west, and after a partly to mostly sunny start, clouds will increase throughout the day and we'll be mostly cloudy by afternoon with milder temperatures rising into the low to mid 60. On Saturday night, as the disturbance slides to our south, we'll have a low chance for some light showers. This rain will be pretty light and won't do much to alleviate the abnormally dry conditions that have been developing this fall. On Sunday, after a few lingering showers in the morning, skies will clear by afternoon with highs again in the lower 60s.

NEXT WEEK: As we close out the month of November and welcome in December, a broad ridge of high pressure will park itself over the Lower Mississippi Valley, which means sunny and dry conditions through at least the middle of the coming week. Warmer temperatures are also on the way, with overnight lows climbing into the seasonable 40s, and afternoon highs climbing into the unseasonably warm upper 60s and low 70s.