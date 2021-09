NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) - On Saturday, a Natchez man died in a possible drowning at Natchez State Park. According to the Natchez Democrat, Adams County Coroner James Lee pronounced Eric Minor, 27, dead at 10:00 p.m.

Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten told the newspaper emergency services were dispatched to a lake at the state park at 8:00 p.m. Saturday. The caller said a person had fallen from the pier into the lake, and they were having trouble locating him.