WASHINGTON (WJTV) - On Monday, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) issued a Public Safety Alert about an increase in the lethality and availability of fake prescription pills that contain fentanyl and methamphetamine.

According to the DEA, the counterfeit pills have been seized by agents in every U.S. state. More than 9.5 million pills have been seized this year, which is more than the last two years combined.