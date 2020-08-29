Sports Zone O.T.: Greenville St. Joe 47, Clinton Christian 6

The O.T.
Posted: / Updated:

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) — Clinton Christian falls to Greenville St. Joseph 47-6.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories