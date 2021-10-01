Sports Zone O.T.: Meridian 27, Pearl 42

The O.T.

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) — Pearl wins its fifth game in a row, 42-27 over Meridian.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories