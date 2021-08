OXFORD, Miss. — Brandon Theesfeld, the man accused of killing University of Mississippi student Ally Kostial in 2019, pleaded guilty to first degree murder on Friday.

Theesfeld was led into court Friday handcuffed in a bright orange jumpsuit and escorted by four officers.

"Sorry for the pain I caused you. I wish I could take it back if I can. I hope you find it in your hearts to forgive me," Theesfeld told the judge, in response to Kostial's family.

Kostial, 21, was found dead near Sardis Lake in Mississippi in July 2019. Authorities say she died from multiple gunshot wounds. The murder case captivated people from St. Louis, where Kostial from, to Lafayette County, Mississippi, where she studied business. After seemingly no movement in court because of COVID, now there’s a guilty plea Friday, from her former classmate Theesfeld.