JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - Leaders with the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) announced the agency will begin scheduling COVID-19 vaccinations for children five to 11-years-old after 7:00 p.m. on Friday, November 5 for appointments that will begin on Monday, November 8.

Officials said appointments will be available at https://covidvaccine.umc.edu/ for all county health departments. Appointments can also be made by calling the COVID-19 hotline at 866-498-4948 from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. seven days a week.