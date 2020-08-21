Sports Zone O.T. Preview: 2020 Crystal Springs Tigers

CRYSTAL SPRINGS, Miss. (WJTV) — Crystal Springs head coach Tim McNair led his team to a 8-4 record last season ending in round two of the 3A playoffs last season.

McNair said he’s missing a lot of student-athletes this year that chose to opt out due to COVID-19.

“We’re going to adopt Alcorn’s motto for our football team, ‘in spite of.’ All of this stuff that’s going on, we still got to do what we’re suppose to do and try to persevere through it.”

The Tigers also lost their starting quarterback to transfer so, they’ll rely on athlete Navarion Benson to be a game changer this season.

“He’s stepping up and being a true leader. Right now he’s going into his senior year . I look for him to be the play-maker and he’s doing tremendous job so far.”

Crystal Springs travels to Florence August 28.