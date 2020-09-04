Sports Zone O.T. Preview: 2020 Hattiesburg Tigers

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WJTV) — The Hattiesburg Tigers are coming of a 4-7 overall season.

Head coach Tony Vance said they have some key returners on offense, but it’s the defense that will be their strong suit.

“We’ll start offensive side of the ball,” said Vance. “We’ve got quarterback back Jordan Willis. He started for us at quarterback last year. He’ll be a senior for us this year. Jaquez Andrews player in the Pine Belt he’ll play tailback and he’ll play defense side of the ball. You know those are two guys that probably have more experience than anyone. I think our defense will be our strong suit. We’ve got quite a few starters back on that side of the ball. We’ve got some experience on that side of the ball. The biggest thing we have to do as a team is get better each and every day. You know we got to get in better shape and get in what I call football shape but each day at practice we’ve got to get better and each week we touch the field we got to be better than the week before and I think we can do those things and by the time division play roles around we’ll have a much different football team.”

Hattiesburg has re-structured their entire stadium to accommodate social distancing and fans can now watch games live streamed at hattiesburgtigers.com since there will be limited seating.

The Tigers open the season at Oak Grove September 11.