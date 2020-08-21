Coronavirus Information

School Reopening Plans

COVID-19 in Mississippi

MSDH logo_27829

COVID-19 Cases in U.S.

Businesses that Require Face Masks

Sports Zone O.T. Preview: 2020 Hazlehurst Indians

The O.T.
Posted: / Updated:

HAZLEHURST, Miss. (WJTV) — Many programs are dealing with the loss of student-athletes because of COVID-19, including the Hazlehurst Indians.

“The guys that are out here, we want everybody to do there one individual job. If we can get that done and stay discipline, I think we’ll be able to get through the year pretty fine,” said head coach Damien Gary.

Gary is entering year two at his alma mater. After going 3-1 in Region 7-3A last season, he feels his team can go all the way this year. He’s relying on some young talent to step up.

“My quarterback who is a senior, he had an outstanding year last year, [Zyquavious] Harris. We have a senior line that’s led by Zeric Sherrod, he’s going to anchor the offensive line. And, we have a lot of newcomers that came out at the skill position that we’re hoping that pays big dividends this year.”

The Indians open the season hosting Crystal Springs September 4.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories