Sports Zone O.T. Preview: 2020 Hazlehurst Indians

HAZLEHURST, Miss. (WJTV) — Many programs are dealing with the loss of student-athletes because of COVID-19, including the Hazlehurst Indians.

“The guys that are out here, we want everybody to do there one individual job. If we can get that done and stay discipline, I think we’ll be able to get through the year pretty fine,” said head coach Damien Gary.

Gary is entering year two at his alma mater. After going 3-1 in Region 7-3A last season, he feels his team can go all the way this year. He’s relying on some young talent to step up.

“My quarterback who is a senior, he had an outstanding year last year, [Zyquavious] Harris. We have a senior line that’s led by Zeric Sherrod, he’s going to anchor the offensive line. And, we have a lot of newcomers that came out at the skill position that we’re hoping that pays big dividends this year.”

The Indians open the season hosting Crystal Springs September 4.