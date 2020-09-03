Sports Zone O.T. Preview: 2020 Oak Grove Warriors

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WJTV) — Sports Zone 12 continues the 2020 O.T. Previews with Oak Grove.

The Warriors are the 6A state runners-up, going 11-4 overall last season. This year head coach Drew Causey is hoping to get his team back to the state title game, and win it.

They’re relying on a strong offensive front and last year’s backup quarterback Kabe Barnett.

“For us the key returning guys on offense are you got Taurese Sibley at center, Donovan Allen at guard, Darrian King at right tackle, Klabron Pollard at left tackle, Jordan Coleman at wide receiver, E.J. Newell running back and then Kabe Barnett was our back up quarterback last year but he’s another guy returning,” said Causey. “I hope it’s our O line starting out kind of the strength of our team just because we have four guys returning. We have to replace most of our front seven on defense so hopefully we can kind of take a load off of of them offensively and score some points.”

Oak Grove opens the season up at home against Gulfport Friday.