Sports Zone O.T. Preview: 2020 Pearl Pirates

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) — The Pearl Pirates finished the last season going 6-5 overall, 3-4 in a tough Region 3-6A.

Now, the Pirates are entering year one of the Justin Hunter era. Hunter was named the head coach in January Hunter after serving as the program’s offensive coordinator since 2014.

Hunter plans to rely on a strong offense, with senior Shade Foster under center.

“We do return a couple of key guys on both sides of the ball. [Shade Foster] you know, started as a tenth grader when our older kid got hurt so he’s got 14 games under his belt,” said Hunter. “Our tight end is returning. Our running back had a little bit of work last year, but other than that it’s a pretty new roster.”

“We want to make the playoffs and then hopefully go all the way,” Foster said. “We are really a confident team and I played since my eight grade year so I’m just going to try and lead everybody because I’ve been there before and I’m just going to try to put everyone behind me and lead.”

The Pirates are preparing to travel to Ridgeland in week one.

“This summer was different,” said Hunter. “You know obviously they worked hard and everything but it was different than a normal summer so I think hydration and safety are kind of the two main things and as far as football goes just learning what to do and just trying to be ready for that first game.”