Sports Zone O.T. Preview: 2020 Raymond Rangers

RAYMOND, Miss. (WJTV) — The Raymond Rangers are coming off a tough 3-8 season, but head coach Robert Jacobs believes the absence of football because of the coronavirus has his players hungrier than ever to win.

“This group is a lot more hungry right now because the plus side about COVID-19, it forced them to have to miss it,” Jacobs said. “It forced them to have to months without practice, they went without a spring, so they are extremely hungry. Last year’s group was hungry to get the win. This year’s group is hungry just to be able to play.”

Andm they have some major athletes they’ll be relying on this year.

“We are returning our quarterback, DB Trent Singleton. We have our running back K’Swaya Moffett. We have a linebacker/running back Errance Miller. We have a good group on the o-line with Ledarius Robinson.”

The Rangers open up the season at Amite County Friday.