Sports Zone O.T. Preview: 2020 Ridgeland Titans

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) — The Ridgeland Titans have had three head coaches in the last three years. This season they’re under the guidance of former Pelahatchie head coach Sam Williams.

“We did a good job last year and I think we’ve really got something that we can really start to build on,” Williams said.

Ridgeland finished last season going 8-4 overall, 5-2 in Region 2-5A, and Williams is excited in his returners.

“We’ve always thought really highly of Ridgeland,” said Williams, a former Northwest Rankin standout. “We’ve got a lot of really great athletes. You’ve got a really great football tradition when Coach [Kenny] Burton was here.”

The Titans are preparing to kick off the season hosting Pearl.

“You know we got a lot of offensive returning starters. We’re losing eleven defensive starters. We’re returning the whole offense and having to replace the whole defense so I think I expect us to be a little further ahead right now on offense and I think you’re going to see that on Friday nights. We’re going to be pretty dang explosive. You know that’s one thing you know from being a guy who played against Ridgeland, observed Ridgeland, didn’t think we could hold up in the trenches but that’s what we’re changing right now. We’re going to work and when we walk out on the field with the West Points of the world and the Holmes County Centrals of the world we ain’t scared and we’re not intimidated.”