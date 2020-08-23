Sports Zone O.T. Preview: 2020 Velma Jackson Falcons

CAMDEN, Miss. (WJTV) — Sports Zone 12 picks up our O.T. previews heading north to Madison County with Velma Jackson.

The Falcons finished the 2019 season going 7-5 overall, 4-1 in Region 6-3A. Just like many programs across the state, head coach Quentin Euell is adjusting to players that have opted out because of COVID-19. But, he said the players that have showed up are conforming to what they need to do to stay safe.

Euell said the Falcons are a young squad, but will have a few senior standouts he hopes will make a difference this season.

“We have Jordan Harvey returning, quite naturally he stood out for us last year. We also have another young man by the name of Davontez Lynn, he’s a senior, both of them are seniors to be exact, and Carsyn Day. We’re lookng to those three for a lot leadership. We’re hoping from our offensive line standpoint Davonta Lyles will also provide leadership from that standpoint. I’m excited about such a young team, but a good group of seniors that we’re looking forward to providing that leadership that we need.”

Velma Jackson will take a trip down to Natchez September 4th to open the season.