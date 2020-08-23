Severe Weather Information

Storm Team 12 Forecast

Interactive Radar

Hurricane Preparedness Tips

Download 12 News Weather App

Sports Zone O.T. Preview: 2020 Velma Jackson Falcons

The O.T.
Posted: / Updated:

CAMDEN, Miss. (WJTV) — Sports Zone 12 picks up our O.T. previews heading north to Madison County with Velma Jackson.

The Falcons finished the 2019 season going 7-5 overall, 4-1 in Region 6-3A. Just like many programs across the state, head coach Quentin Euell is adjusting to players that have opted out because of COVID-19. But, he said the players that have showed up are conforming to what they need to do to stay safe.

Euell said the Falcons are a young squad, but will have a few senior standouts he hopes will make a difference this season.

“We have Jordan Harvey returning, quite naturally he stood out for us last year. We also have another young man by the name of Davontez Lynn, he’s a senior, both of them are seniors to be exact, and Carsyn Day. We’re lookng to those three for a lot leadership. We’re hoping from our offensive line standpoint Davonta Lyles will also provide leadership from that standpoint. I’m excited about such a young team, but a good group of seniors that we’re looking forward to providing that leadership that we need.”

Velma Jackson will take a trip down to Natchez September 4th to open the season.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories