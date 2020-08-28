Sports Zone O.T. Preview: 2020 Warren Central Vikings

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) — Warren Central played 500 ball last season, going 4-3 in Region 2-6A.

Head coach Josh Morgan has been at the helm of the program for a decade. He said he has majority of his starters returning this season.

“The bulk of our offensive line is returning, four of our five starters up front,” Morgan said. “Kendrick Thompson is another back that is returning that will be all over the field doing some really good things for us. On the defensive side of the ball our seniors that will lead us there are Tevin Bell and Taven Johnson and Taylen Smith so we’ve got a good core coming back. They’re a close bunch and that is always fun to be around. You know when your team is tight and close to each other it sure does make coming to work a lot of fun.”

The Vikings open up the season hosting in-city rival Vicksburg September 4th.