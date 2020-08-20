Sports Zone O.T. Preview: Jefferson Davis County

BASSFIELD, Miss. (WJTV) — Jefferson Davis County is coming off their second state championship in three seasons.

Head coach Lance Mancuso also took home his 8th state title as a head coach. So, the jags are in business this season.

Mancuso plans to rely heavily on his solid defense as they prepare to host the reigning 2A state champions in week one.

“You know we feel really good about our defense,” Mancuso said. “We have a lot of returners on that side of the football. We have Harold Rhodes tight end defensive lineman for us. He’s a really good ball player. Al’jure Arnold will step under center full time for us this year and being here now four years we feel like he can really run our offense for us. This year you know we don’t have the marquee players we’ve had in the past and hopefully the young men will improve and each week we will get into position and make a run there at the end of the season.”

The Jaguars host Taylorsville September 4.