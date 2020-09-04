Sports Zone O.T.: Scott Central 35, Pelahatchie 0

The O.T.
Posted: / Updated:

FOREST, Miss. (WJTV) — Scott Central stymies Pelahatchie 35-0 in its season opener.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories