Sports Zone O.T.: Tri-County 42, Canton Academy 0
The O.T.
by:
William Richardson
Posted:
Sep 20, 2019 / 10:48 PM GMT-0500
/
Updated:
Sep 20, 2019 / 11:54 PM GMT-0500
CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Tri-County shuts out Canton Academy 42-0.