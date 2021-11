JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - On Thursday, the National Park Service (NPS) opened the second 30-day public comment period for the Vicksburg National Military Park: Parkwide Road System Study.

From November 4 through December 3, 2021, visitors are asked to participate in an interactive online story map experience to "test drive" potential roadway options within the park. The map also offers opportunities to provide feedback on how the changes would enhance visitor experience.