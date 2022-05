Never count Sumrall baseball out.

The second-best high school baseball team in the country according to Baseball America, the Bobcats stunned Pontotoc by coming back from a 5-1 deficit in the bottom of the 7th inning to send the game to the extras, tied at 5-5.

The Bobcats then walked it off in the 8th.

Game 2 of the 4A State Championship Series is