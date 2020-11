VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) -- Former St. Aloysius, Hinds and Southern Miss standout DeMichael Harris is living out his NFL dreams with the Indianapolis Colts. The Vicksburg native was recently elevated from the practice squad. He made the most of his opportunity, hauling in three catches catches for 29 yards in a 31-27 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. In the video above WJTV 12's Marcus James catches up with Harris to talk about his experience so far in pro football!