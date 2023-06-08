RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Todd McDaniel has been named the new head football coach and athletic director for Ridgeland High School.

McDaniel joined the team this spring and has already begun working with the Titans. This summer, he will prepare the football team for the 2023 season that kicks off on August 18 against the Petal Panthers.

Over the past years, McDaniel has served in several professional capacities and, most recently, as head football coach at Vicksburg High School. He acquired 104 wins with only 51 losses, including five District Championships, five 3rd Round Playoff berths, and three South/North State half appearances. McDaniel received five Divisional Coach of the Year Awards and one MHSAA State Coach of the Year Award.

While in college, Todd was a four-year starter as a defensive end at Alcorn State University and an honor student. He received his B.S. Degree in Elementary Education and an M.A. Degree in Secondary Education.