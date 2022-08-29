JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – With football season back in full gear, student athletes who get injured during Friday night football games will have the opportunity to be treated on the same day.

The University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson will offer full sports medicine and on-site radiological services every Friday night during the regular high school football season.

The clinic will be located on UMMC Main Campus in the University Physicians Pavilion, Suite D, from 9:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. or until the last patient is seen.

If possible, patients are asked to call ahead at 601-815-4721.