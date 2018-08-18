The O.T.: Brandon 14, Madison Central 7
BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) - For the 4th time in the last six years, Brandon and Madison Central facing off against each other in the regular season opener.
The Bulldogs defeat the Jaguars 14-7.
More Stories
- Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Janet Jackson, Daddy Yankee celebrate release of new song
- Taliban say no peace with 'occupation,' want US talks
- 2 shot during South Florida high school football game
- Thousands await rescue amid deadly south Indian floods