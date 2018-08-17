The O.T.: Clinton 14, South Panola 7
BATESVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) - Clinton is 1-2 in its last three against South Panola, with its only win coming on the road two years ago.
The Arrows leave Batesville with a 14-7 overtime victory.
