The O.T.: Jackson Prep 41, Washington School 0

Posted: Aug 25, 2018 12:05 AM CDT

Updated: Aug 25, 2018 12:10 AM CDT

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV) - Jackson Prep defeats Washington School 41-0.

